Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 254.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after acquiring an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after acquiring an additional 552,223 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

