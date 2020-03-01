Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

