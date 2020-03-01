Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 5,140,000 shares. Approximately 26.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

In other news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,136,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,285,682.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $48,679.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,156,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,766,690.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Duluth by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 363,230 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Duluth by 30.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 557,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 129,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the third quarter worth $4,613,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Duluth by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 47,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Duluth by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 349,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. 437,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. Duluth has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $215.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

