Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,126.67 ($14.82).

DNLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,325 ($17.43) to GBX 1,445 ($19.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.60) price objective (up from GBX 1,070 ($14.08)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Shares of DNLM stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,088 ($14.31). The stock had a trading volume of 672,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,196.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 980.93. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.