Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,347,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 127,689 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.63% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $101,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $600,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNKN shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

