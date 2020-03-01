DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. DURECT posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DURECT.

Several analysts have commented on DRRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 127,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

