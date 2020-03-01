Dusk Network (DUSK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $786,764.00

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and $786,764.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00497290 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.11 or 0.06329666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00064052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029915 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,742,200 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.