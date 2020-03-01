Dynamic (DYN) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Dynamic has a market cap of $693,939.00 and $8,338.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,590.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.25 or 0.02576750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.56 or 0.03640221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00686116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00767399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00090124 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027961 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00578759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,897,765 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

