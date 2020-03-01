Dynamite Market Cap Reaches $250,009.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00008054 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a total market cap of $250,009.00 and $95,846.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00422019 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012305 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012511 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001685 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 851,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,584 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.