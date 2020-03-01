e-Chat Price Reaches $0.0003 (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. e-Chat has a market cap of $6,511.00 and $3.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Chat has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Chat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00482000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.46 or 0.06430714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00064273 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011646 BTC.

e-Chat Token Profile

e-Chat is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io.

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

