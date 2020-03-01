e-Gulden Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $151.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00675391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007546 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,940,781 coins and its circulating supply is 17,118,390 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

