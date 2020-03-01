e-Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $168.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00688037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007475 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 778.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000773 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,940,702 coins and its circulating supply is 17,118,311 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

