Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,799,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,909 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $641.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

