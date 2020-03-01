Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $19,430,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EGP stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.73. The company had a trading volume of 532,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,877. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.