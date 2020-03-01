Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,198 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 52,190 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.