EBCoin Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. EBCoin has a total market cap of $466,852.00 and $3,305.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.96 or 0.02608013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00227603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

