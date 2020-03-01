EchoLink (EKO) Trading 27% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $646,830.00 and $58,529.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Hotbit and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00497061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.75 or 0.06350537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00063847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029963 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005724 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011623 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

