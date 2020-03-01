EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches Market Cap of $9.54 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $137,807.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including LocalTrade, Bit-Z, P2PB2B and DDEX. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00039105 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00071062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,494.17 or 0.99968219 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000986 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00067916 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Bit-Z, DDEX, LocalTrade and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

