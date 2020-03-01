Edgeless Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $2,676.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Liqui, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

