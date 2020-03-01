Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.31% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $55,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $1,148,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 941,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 38,190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 123.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

EPC stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

