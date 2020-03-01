Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 119.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,410,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.