Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 307.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. UBS Group raised their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

EIX stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.19. 5,410,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92. Edison International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

