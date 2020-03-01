Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) & Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Head-To-Head Survey

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Editas Medicine and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 0 4 3 0 2.43 Cidara Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 72.45%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 137.07%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Editas Medicine and Cidara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $20.53 million 59.29 -$109.95 million ($2.68) -8.28 Cidara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.02 million ($2.32) -1.25

Cidara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -651.43% -60.61% -33.11% Cidara Therapeutics N/A -85.79% -56.94%

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Editas Medicine on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops other therapies for eye diseases, such as Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; Retinitis Pigmentosa, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and Herpes Simplex Virus 1 that causes lifelong infections leading to ocular and oral disease. In addition, the company develops hematopoietic stem cells for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; a strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and a strategic research collaboration and cross-licensing agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics to combine their respective genome editing and cell therapy technologies to discover, develop, and manufacture engineered cell medicines. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It is also developing antibody-drug conjugates for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal, or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.