EDRCoin (EDRC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $36,895.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

