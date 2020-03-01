EDRCoin Trading Down 24.3% This Week (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $37,173.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

