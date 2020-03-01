EDUCare (EKT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.36 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One EDUCare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and BigONE. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and $1.31 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.02638915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00221716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io.

EDUCare Token Trading

EDUCare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

