Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Update

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,863.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $5,246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,561 shares of company stock valued at $29,900,606. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,356,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $165.69 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.45 and its 200-day moving average is $229.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

