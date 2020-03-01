Eidoo Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.61 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and $505,509.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, OKEx and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,280,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,946,176 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

