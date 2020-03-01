Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Cap of $14.55 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $14.55 million and $459,576.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00673501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007685 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,442,788 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

