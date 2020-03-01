El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.37 Million

Brokerages predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $105.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.71 million. El Pollo LoCo posted sales of $106.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full year sales of $440.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.59 million to $443.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $451.97 million, with estimates ranging from $441.70 million to $461.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo LoCo.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $459.76 million, a P/E ratio of -429.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. El Pollo LoCo has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 39,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

