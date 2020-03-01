ELA Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $728,544.00 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $728,544.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.77 or 0.02679406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00223386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00132789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.