Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.97

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Elastos has a total market cap of $35.59 million and $3.38 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00022637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Huobi. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.02605022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,951,411 coins and its circulating supply is 18,083,974 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BCEX, LBank, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

