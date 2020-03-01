Elastos Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Elastos has a market capitalization of $34.19 million and $3.09 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00021901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, BCEX and LBank. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,953,832 coins and its circulating supply is 18,086,327 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, Bit-Z, Huobi, BCEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

