Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. Eldorado Resorts reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eldorado Resorts.

ERI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 466,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,835,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.18. 5,125,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,447. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

