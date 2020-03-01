Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,740,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 19,740,000 shares. Approximately 31.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERI shares. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERI opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Eldorado Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

