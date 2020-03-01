Electra (ECA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.99 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Electra has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinFalcon. Electra has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $2,505.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,525,085,844 coins and its circulating supply is 28,657,929,291 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Novaexchange, Fatbtc, CoinBene, CoinFalcon and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.