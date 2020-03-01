Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $34.70 million and $223,697.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,013,501,074 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, CoinBene, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Kucoin, Bitbns, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

