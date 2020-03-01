electrumdark Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,032.00 (ELD)

electrumdark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One electrumdark token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC and Altilly. electrumdark has a market capitalization of $8,032.00 and $310.00 worth of electrumdark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, electrumdark has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.31 or 0.02713554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00132015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

electrumdark Token Profile

electrumdark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. The official website for electrumdark is electrumdark.com. electrumdark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark. The Reddit community for electrumdark is /r/electrumdarktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling electrumdark

electrumdark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as electrumdark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire electrumdark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase electrumdark using one of the exchanges listed above.

