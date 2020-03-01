Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,332,350 shares of company stock worth $174,432,582. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock opened at $126.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.31.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.