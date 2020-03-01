Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $25,058.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.97 or 0.02560105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00091585 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

