Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $26,529.00 and $1.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.57 or 0.02573188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

