Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 231,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 63,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EARN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,501. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $138.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.77. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.14.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 259.70%.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
