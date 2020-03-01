Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 231,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 63,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EARN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,501. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $138.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.77. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 259.70%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.