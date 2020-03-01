Elrond (ERD) Price Down 17.5% This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $15.19 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.31 or 0.02713554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00132015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

