Elysium One Day Trading Volume Hits $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00678539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007555 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 81.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000780 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.