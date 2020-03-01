Emercoin Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $8,348.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, xBTCe, HitBTC and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00307763 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,283,996 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Crex24, Livecoin, xBTCe, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

