Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of EBS traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.68. 686,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,700. Emergent Biosolutions has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,430,702 shares in the company, valued at $86,786,383.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,216 shares of company stock worth $6,816,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 10.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 110.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 17,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,936,000 after buying an additional 155,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after buying an additional 106,219 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

