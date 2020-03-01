Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.36% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,570,000 after purchasing an additional 382,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 923,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 96,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 29,422.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 765,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 762,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOI shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $502.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

