Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of WNS worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $6,940,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in WNS by 11.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WNS by 32.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

