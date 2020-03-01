Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,239 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,055 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 121,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

