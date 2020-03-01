Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.46 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

